December 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

200 guitars bring the music of the world

By Eleni Philippou00

200 guitars will take control of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre next week to create the largest guitar ensemble ever presented in Cyprus. Performing music from around the world, Saturday’s show promises to impress.

Besides presenting Greek songs, Latin-American melodies will also be heard along with Spanish music and Tango tunes, all having the guitar as the main ingredient. The repertoire will also include a piece by Cypriot composer Michalis Andronikou titled 200 guitars can change the world. The piece was written specifically for the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra and will be its world premiere.

“The work was written to raise awareness and support the work and goals of the Music Without Frontiers organisation,” say organisers. “It’s a piece that aims to remind people of the importance of music as a social activity for personal and collective development.”

The orcherstra is comprised of various guitar associations from all cities of the island and includes graduates, soloists and classical guitar teachers as well as students in universities, conservatories and state music schools. With Antonis Mitakidis as the maestro, 200 guitars are ready to bring global melodies to Nicosia.

 

200 Guitars

Recital with 200 guitars playing Spanish, Latin-American and tango melodies. By the Guitar Orchestra Cyprus. December 7. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 99-430654. Tickets from tickethour.com or all ACS stores.


