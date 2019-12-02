Altamira: Unique investment opportunities with great development potential

Altamira Asset Management Cyprus (Altamira) is offering significant investment opportunities for real estate developers and investors looking for land with great development potential and high return on investment. Managing a portfolio of over 3,000 properties, Altamira, the leading real estate management company in Cyprus, offers via its website www.altamirarealestate.com.cy, a wide range of properties across the country.

Based in strategic locations in Nicosia and Ayia Napa, five properties are particularly attractive, providing a variety of opportunities for the development of large-scale projects in various sectors such as tourism, education and healthcare.

Touristic land in Ayia Napa opposite the Marina

A fantastic opportunity for those interested in developing tourism facilities, two adjacent plots in Ayia Napa, situated exactly opposite the new Marina development, are available for sale at the indicative price of €6,140,000.

The plots are situated approximately 400m southwest of ”WaterWorld Themed Waterpark”, just south of Ayia Thekla Avenue and within walking distance of several blue flag beaches. Given the location, easy access to the motorway as well as the airport is also ensured.

With a total land area of 13,542m2, the property, as a single parcel, borders a public registered road with a road frontage of approximately 70m. What is particularly important is the fact that the land falls within the Tourist Planning Zone T3δ3, which allows for a wide variety of development possibilities, including, but not limited to, the construction of luxury villas or other tourist-related facilities. What is more, the land’s physical and legal characteristics in combination with its location also allow for significant capital appreciation.

Residential land in elite area of Nicosia

Located along the renowned Eleonon Street, one of Nicosia’s elite residential areas, this parcel of land has an area of 25,317m2. Offered at the indicative price of €5,000,000, the property also benefits from having a level topography and a frontage of approximately 150m on Eleonon Street.

More specifically, the property’s almost rectangular shape and large frontage allow for various development plans to suit the needs of the potential buyer, as it is suitable for the division of plots (approx. 27 plots), making it an excellent choice for a land developer or an individual. The low building density of the planning zone in which it is situated, guarantees for a tranquil building and living environment.

It is worth noting that the property may be suitable for a gated development and additional building density may be granted.

Land in Strovolos offers abundance of potential uses

An area experiencing continuous growth, Strovolos Municipality constitutes an attractive location with great potential for real estate development.

Situated in an excellent location in Agios Vasilios Quarter within Strovolos Municipality, a large parcel of land is currently available for sale at the indicative price of €1,368,000. The property has an area of 8,055m2, a regular shape and a level surface, while its unique planning zone allows for a variety of development opportunities including educational institutions, medical/healthcare establishments or even the division of plots and the construction of a large residential development.

In particular, the property is located approximately 130m west of the renowned American Medical Center on Spyros Kyrianou Avenue, Nicosia’s busiest ring road, and is close to all necessary amenities with excellent access to Strovolos, Nicosia city centre and the motorway. It also borders a public registered road with a frontage of 25m while future road network plans suggest that the parcel will also benefit from the construction of a service road.

Furthermore, with an indicative price of €975,000 and with a land area of 1,984m2, there is another parcel of land available for sale in Strovolos, situated approximately 250m south of the General Hospital roundabout. More specifically, it occupies a unique corner location within Strovolos Municipality, in an area that offers an abundance of amenities and services, including shops, supermarkets, bakeries, the Mall of Cyprus and DIY stores.

It also provides excellent access to the motorway in addition to great visibility from the main road, while the property is situated on a service road next to the main road leading to Latsia.

Its special characteristics, such as a large frontage of approximately 72m, its rectangular shape and level topography in combination with the planning zone in which it is situated, allows for an abundance of potential uses, making it ideal for various developments, including Food & Beverage, retail and commercial.

Commercial plot with building density of 160%

A commercial plot with a land area of 748m2 is available for sale in Lykavitos, a central and popular location of Nicosia in the Agios Antonios Quarter, at a distance of 340m south of Digeni Akrita Avenue. With an indicative price of €880,000, the plot borders Kallipoleos Avenue along its north-eastern boundary with a frontage of approximately 23m. The avenue has recently undergone a significant upgrade, which is expected to enhance the development of the area even further.

Given the lack of vacant plots in the area, the property is an appealing investment opportunity. The planning zone Εβ3 allows for a building density of 160%, providing an opportunity for various development proposals, including company headquarters, mixed-use developments and many more. The plot has a rectangular shape and a level surface while its land area allows for a net floor area of approximately 1,200m2.

The property is situated close to an abundance of amenities and services such as educational institutions, shops, restaurants, cafes and more importantly in close proximity to the city centre, with easy access to the motorway.

