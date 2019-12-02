December 2, 2019

Anorthosis maintain lead at the top, Omonia face Apoel in derby

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Anorthosis kept up the pressure on their title rivals with a 2-1 win over AEK in Larnaca

Anorthosis maintained their lead at the top of the Cyprus football championship after beating AEK 2-1 in Larnaca over the weekend.
Goals from Nikolaos Kaltsas and Tornike Okriashvili ensured the three points for Temur Ketsbaia’s men, despite AEK cutting the deficit with a goal in the 90th minute from Ivan Trichkovski, but it was too little, too late.

Anorthosis currently have 24 points, three more than Omonia, who will face arch-rivals Apoel tonight at the GSP Stadium in a highly anticipated derby (7pm kick-off).

The current champions are currently fifth with 17 points, but they have only played seven league games so far having been involved in several European fixtures over the course of the season.

Apoel qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League last Thursday thanks to their away win in Luxembourg against Dudelange.

The other game played on Saturday saw AEL beat Ethnikos Achna 1-0 away thanks to Ruben Jurado’s goal. AEL are currently third in the table with 18 points and will face leaders Anorthosis in a crucial game next Saturday.

Fourth-placed Apollon played on Sunday at home and enjoyed an easy 4-1 win against Nea Salamis thanks to a brace from Serge Gakpe and individual goals scored by Emilio Zelaya and Facundo Pereyra.
Kingsley Onuegbu scored the only goal for the visitors.
The other game played on Sunday saw bottom side Doxa beat fellow strugglers Pafos 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Dorian Dervite.

