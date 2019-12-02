December 2, 2019

Burglar arrested when fall stops him in his tracks

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday evening arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Larnaca after he fell and fractured his ankle.

Around 8.20pm a resident, returning home, spotted two people leaving the first floor of the building by jumping onto a pergola and from there to the ground.

One of them was injured by the fall and remained on the ground while the other fled.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the suspect, 35-year-old man. In his possession they found various valuables and two watches which were allegedly stolen from the building.

The injured man was arrested and taken to Larnaca general hospital by ambulance. He underwent surgery for a broken ankle and remains in hospital for treatment.

