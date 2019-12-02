Government presents local government reform plan, 17 new municipalities (Updated)

Outgoing Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides on Monday presented the government’s flagship local government reform which will see the number of municipalities almost halved through wide-ranging mergers.

Seventeen new municipalities will be formed from the planned merger of the existing 30: four in Nicosia, four in Limassol, four in Larnaca, three in Paphos and two in Famagusta.

Thirty municipalities and 48 communities will be merged, which means 83 per cent of the population, 700,000 residents, will now be part of a municipality, compared to 71 per cent currently.

Announcing the planned changes Petrides said that under the new system, local authorities will have the tools to carry out policies on which they can be directly judged by their residents, rather than “blaming the central government, as it is happening, and often rightly”.

“We are empowering local governments with services that address the real daily needs of the citizens. This is no longer a vision but a new reality in Cyprus,” he said.

He said that the reforms will also cover the licensing framework which will become easier and more uniform. Other benefits will be municipal policing with specific responsibilities and powers and inter-municipal transport for the benefit of residents.

“We have also made it possible for municipalities to be contracting authorities so that they can easily control their own development projects without depending on the priorities and bureaucracy of the state, with school boards being transferred from the ministry to local supervision,” he said.

Local authorities will operate under separate legislation and will have a stronger say in social policy, so that social housing, kindergartens and nursing homes can function more effectively.

They will also be responsible for the utilisation and maintenance of local infrastructures such as parks and green areas.

“To provide for all this, the new municipalities will of course need resources and financial independence. We have calculated the new services and are proposing a radical change in the way municipalities are financed,” Petrides said.

Petrides also highlighted by the economic independence of the new municipalities and the state’s savings from the mergers. The municipalities will be able to impose specific fees and there will be significant savings resulting from the mergers due to the economies of scale, ranging from €30 million to €50 million.

“Just by reducing the number of mayors the savings amount to €3 million. I here give a concrete example. A large municipality currently spends €245 a year on providing services for each resident, while a small one spends €1,143 per resident. Also, the quality of services seems to be better in big municipalities than in small ones.”

The new entities will be far different from the old ones he said.

“They will have the weapons, the resources, the real structures of a small public service, the know-how and flexibility they lack today. Even the quality of staff will improve with larger structures as larger entities imply less localisation and a greater balance of democratic control,” the minister added.

What’s being merged where

Nicosia district:

The four new municipalities in the Nicosia district result from the merger of 17 existing local authorities, 10 municipalities and seven communities. The number of residents in municipalities will increase by 13,560, from 255,000 today to 270,000.

The four new municipalities are:

Nicosia, Strovolos, Ayios Dhometios, Engomi, Aglandjia (174,167 inhabitants)

Lakatamia, Tseri, the Anthoupolis housing estate (47,136)

Latsia and Geri (25,009)

Dali and South Nicosia (20,066)

Limassol district:

Limassol, Mesa Yitonia, Tserkes Tiflik (115,527)

Ayios Athanasios, Germasoyia, Ayios Tychonas, Mouttayiaka, Arkounta, Foinikarion, Armenochori (34,956)

Ano and Kato Polemidia (25,839)

Ypsonas, Asomatos, Sotira, Erimi, Kolossi, Araxoni, Akrotiri (25,097)

The four new municipalities result from the merger of six municipalities and 12 communities. The number of residents will increase by 32,000, from 177,000 to 209,000.

Larnaca district:

Larnaca, Aradippou, Livadia, Oroklini (84,036)

Meneou, Dromolaxia, Kiti, Pervolia, Tersephanou (15,249)

Lefkara, Vavla, Delikipos, Kato Drys, Kato Lefkara, Kornos (3,911)

Athienou, Avdellero (5,235)

The new municipalities result from the merger of six municipalities and 12 communities, which will also increase the population of the district by 17,714.

Paphos district:

Paphos, Geroskipou, Achelia, Dimi, Konia (44,344)

Western Paphos, Peyia, Emba, Lemba, Kissonerga, Chlorakas (16,674)

Polis Chrysochous, Argaka, Markountas, Chrysochous, Goudi, Pelathousa, Kinousa, Peristerona (3,778)

The three new municipalities resulting from the merger of 19 local authorities, four municipalities and 15 communities. The population will increase by 18,454, from 46,741 to 65,195.

Famagusta district:

Ayia Napa: Protaras, Paralimni, Dheryneia, Ayia Napa, Sotira (29,463)

Kokkinochoria: Avgorou, Liopetri, Frenaros, Achna, Acheritou (12,839)

The two municipalities merge four existing municipalities and five communities, increasing the number of residents by 17,136.