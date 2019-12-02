December 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Hilton Park hotel renamed Hilton Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00

The capital’s Hilton Park hotel has been renamed Hilton Nicosia, making it the only hotel of the brand in Cyprus, it was announced on Monday.

The hotel, located in Engomi, has recently fully refurbished all its rooms, created a new bar, and upgraded the remaining common areas, owners Louis Hotels said.

“Hilton International has shown its trust in Louis Hotels once more, renewing its cooperation for at least 10 more years,” the company said.

 

 

 


Staff Reporter

