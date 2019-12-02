December 2, 2019

How to wear leather trousers from day to night

By Katie Wright
PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

If you follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, you may have noticed that the reality star and entrepreneur has a new fashion obsession – leather trousers.

The 39-year-old has been snapped wearing leather ‘pants’ (as the Americans say) on multiple occasions in the past few weeks, proving that the shiny separates are AW19’s most versatile trend.

Why? Because, as the mum of four has shown, they can be dressed down for day or styled up for evening with a ‘going out’ top.

Plus, with so many convincing-looking faux leather trousers on the high street you don’t need a multi-millionaire’s shopping budget to get on board with the trend.

As a fashion industry insider, it’s not surprising that Kardashian has embraced the leather look, since it was a big trend on the autumn/winter catwalks.

Oasis Faux Leather Trousers, PA Photo/Handout.

Loose leather trousers were seen at Tods, Isabel Marant and Bottega Veneta, while Roberto Cavalli showed skin-tight moto trousers.

Which style is right for you? That’s a matter of preference – this season, there’s no rule dictating that joggers are strictly casual while leggings are dressy.

Take a leaf out of Kim K’s book by teaming straight leg trousers with sporty separates like puffer jackets or hoodies.

For evening, try playing with proportions, such as a sleek body top teamed with loose paperbag waist trousers or a puff-sleeved blouse over PU (that’s made from polyurethane) leggings.

Looking for an alternative to a sequinned party dress? A sparkly top and PU trousers makes an edgy festive ensemble – and you’ll get lots of wear out of the trews into the new year.


