RCB Bank and Olympic Sailor Pavlos Kontides announce expansion of sponsorship agreement

RCB Bank and Olympic sailor Pavlos Kontides have announced the extension and also enhancement of their sponsorship agreement. During a Press Event today at the Olympic House in Nicosia, RCB and Pavlos reiterated commitment to a strong relationship of mutual trust and respect, always aiming at the great successes of Cypriot sport and this time also in view of the fourth Olympic Games of the athlete’s career, in Tokyo 2020″.

The Executive Director of RCB Bank Sotos Zackheos said that being associated with Pavlos Kontides gives a lot of pride to the Bank and helps the athlete in his enormous effort to keep Cyprus athletics at such high standards.

RCB’s Chairman referred to RCB’s commitment and support to the sustainable development of the Cypriot society. As stated, the active support of charities, major cultural events, the arts, health services, sports and the environment as well as help to social groups is the backbone of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility program.

Pavlos Kontides said that he considers his sponsors, who are by his side for many years, including RCB Bank as members of his team:  “They constitute basic pylons of my preparation, they contribute a share to my successes and they are a lighthouse of motive for my goals”.

Expressing his gratitude to RCB for the support, the trust and faith in his abilities, the Olympic medallist expressed the hope that he will continue return them with his athletic action.

During the event school children responding to the invitation of RCB had the opportunity to meet Pavlos Kontides and his Laser and learn about his experience and sports as a career.


