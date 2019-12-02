Turning paper into art

Paper that has been turned into art will be the focus of Panagiotis Meraklis’ upcoming solo exhibition, Paper World, yet making paper creations isn’t the only art he does. “From the first day I was born I was involved in the art and music industry. Painting, or making mosaics, writing lyrics and chords, making the world around me creative and interesting,” he said.
And indeed, the opening of his new exhibition will feature many of his artistic gifts but what is Paper World all about? “My Paper World is my inner thoughts, it’s my prayer and most of my work refers to nature, the trees, the Sun, the Moon, the rivers, the birds, the mountains the sea and so on because it’s [nature] the only solution to all the problems we have around us.”
Having been working on this since October 2018, Panagiotis is finally ready to present his body of work.
This will be the second time he presents his Paper Art with colourful pictures that “expand the joy of life because nature brings us to our roots.” Embodying various elements from nature, the theme of his exhibition is the ‘time of the nightingale’ which is also the title of a song he wrote and will perform at the opening on December 4 at Melina Merkouri Hall.
Along with him, musician friends G. Vlamis, A. Vasiliades, C. Evangelides, and D. Firios will also perform songs written by him. For these pieces, Panagiotis explained that he was inspired by Platres village where he lives permanently in the last few years.
Bringing one more art form to the opening night, actor Manolis Michaelides will connect the titles of the songs with poems, words and lyrics. Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkatzis, will open the exhibition.
Panagiotis has participated in various exhibitions in the past, both as a group and as a solo artist. Having worked in the Nicosia Municipality for 30 years as a Cultural Officer, he has been heavily involved in the creative scene of the island.
Paper World
Art exhibition by Panagiotis Meraklis. Opening to feature live music by the artist and musician friends, readings by actor Manolis Michaelides and remarks by Nicosia Mayor. December 4-9. Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm