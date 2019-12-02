December 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

When Christmas goblins come to life

By Eleni Philippou00

There are dozens of Christmas tales, all full of magic, family ties and adventure. In the Greek-Cypriot culture there’s one cheeky character that loves to cause havoc this time of the year and that’s the Christmas goblin, known as kalikantzari in Greek.

Chances are that you’ve heard the Christmas tales about kalikantzari jumping on roofs yet storyteller Marina Katsari has a new version to offer. On the weekends of December, Marina will share the adventures of a young girl whose aunts are a pain but when she meets some Christmas goblins who despite being known for creating chaos, they recognise her kindness and offer her magical gifts. When the girl’s aunts get jealous, the mischievous spirits put on their worst behaviour and do what they do best.

Starting from December 7 and until the 22nd, Marina Katsari along with musician Vangelis Gettos will perform a different kind of Christmas tale for children and families.

 

The Gifts of the Kalikantzari

Christmas tales with Marina Katsari and Vaggelis Gettos. December 7-22. Every Saturday and Sunday. ARTos Foundation, Nicosia. €8. Tel: 96-753271

