December 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman arrested for drink driving

By Staff Reporter00

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman for drink driving in Limassol early on Monday.

The 37-year old woman was stopped by traffic police in Makariou III avenue in Limassol at 10.40am.

The initial alcohol test showed a reading of 160μg alcohol in her blood while the final test showed 139μg instead of the maximum legal limit of 22μg.

The woman is being held in custody.

 


Staff Reporter

