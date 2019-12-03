December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Auction of Greek and Cypriot art

By Eleni Philippou00

The 27th Psatharis Auction features 129 artworks by artists whose work has shaped and influenced Greek and Cypriot art. In addition, the collection includes rare books and maps as well as six volumes of The Illustrated London News. A preview of the collection will be held until Wednesday at the Landmark Nicosia Hotel.

“The auction is highlighted by the uniqueness and rarity of its collection stretching from the 19th century to date. Also, it has a focus on contemporary art as we wish to give collectors the opportunity to acquire and invest in contemporary art. This is also the trend in international auction markets,” said Founder and Managing Director of the Psatharis Auction House Nikos Psatharis.

Works given high presale estimates and expected to command top prices include Threshing (€18,000-25,000) by great Cypriot naïve Michael Kashalos, Marseilles with Port (€19,000-27,000) by modernist Christoforos Savva, Flowers in Space (€4,800-7,000) by widely known Angelos, End of an Era by Spiros Vasiliou, an important Greek artist of the acclaimed 1930s generation. High presale estimates were given also to Landscape with Tree (€7,000-11,000) by Telemachos Kanthos and to a bronze sculpture titled John Fitzgerald Kennedy (€9,500-15,000) by internationally acclaimed sculptor Nikos Kotziamanis.

The auction will take place on Wednesday at the hotel at 7pm. Until then interested buyers can visit the art pieces exhibited at Landmark. The works can be viewed at www.psatharis-auctions.com.cy

 

27th Psatharis Auction of Greek and Cypriot Artworks

Art auction selling pieces by acclaimed Greek and Cypriot artists. December 4. Landmark Hotel, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 24-621109


Related posts

Outrage over collapse of school being built in Kyrenia

Gina Agapiou

Strange choices and timing seen in cabinet reshuffle

Elias Hazou

Labour ministry to cut spending on child benefits and asylum seekers allowance

Elias Hazou

200 guitars bring the music of the world

Eleni Philippou

Woman arrested for drink driving

Staff Reporter

‘Stylianos could still be with us,’ ombudswoman tells MPs (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign