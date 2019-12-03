December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Careers fair to be held for refugees

By Gina Agapiou0109

The Cyprus Refugee Council is organising the first careers fair for refugees on Wednesday in Nicosia to bring together employers and International Protection candidates and asylum seekers.

The [email protected] Career Fair will take place at the Nicosia Multipurpose Centre from 9am. More than 25 companies and organisations islandwide have registered to take part.

According to the Cyprus Refugee council’s website “it is common ground that an efficient utilisation of all available domestic human resources is essential for increasing productivity.

[email protected] Career Fair provides companies with the opportunity to benefit from the talents, the qualifications and the skills held by refugees residing in Cyprus.”

The event will be held under the auspices of the UNHCR in Cyprus and Nicosia Municipality.

 

For more information  https://cyrefugeecouncil.org/refugeeswork-career-fair-2019/.


