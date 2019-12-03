December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cars damaged during football match

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Nicosia's GSP stadium

Eight cars were found damaged on Monday night at GSP Stadium in Nicosia after the football game between arch rivals Omonia and Apoel.

The cars were parked in the open parking lot in outside the stadium at 6.20pm.

After the game ended at around 9.30pm, the cars’ owners found damage on the side mirrors, the windows, and the windscreens.

The damage was estimated at around €570.

 


