December 3, 2019

Cypriot billionaire ordered to pay damages over sexual harassment

By Gina Agapiou00
Alkis David

A court in Los Angeles has ordered billionaire Alkis David to pay €52m in damages after he was sued by a former employee of sexual harassment, reports said on Tuesday.

According to the LA Times, a jury on Monday awarded €45.1m in punitive damages to Mahim Khan, a former production assistant who worked at the Alkis David’s production companies in Los Angeles.

The same jury awarded the production assistant €7.4m in compensatory damages last week after finding the 51-year-old Cypriot heir of the Coca-Cola Hellenic bottling plants liable for battery, sexual battery and sexual harassment against Khan.

“The award is among the highest ever for an employment case,” one legal expert was quoted by the LA Times as saying.

Khan said in her lawsuit that in 2014 David thrust his pelvic area into her face, simulated oral sex, moaned, zipped up his pants and walked away saying, “Thanks, M.K.”

The recent verdict is the third against David this year.

In October, the member of the Leventis family was charged €586,469 in compensatory damages and €3.9m in punitive damages after the jury found in favour of Lauren Reeves, a former comedy writer at Hologram USA.

Reeves alleged David put his hands on her throat when she used to work for FilmOn in 2016, and pushed her chair into a wall, banging her head, among other claims. Reeves also claimed David told her he needed to buy supplies for his “rape room.”

In April, a California jury ordered David to pay another employee, Chasity Jones, €8m in punitive charges. Jones claimed he fired her after she refused to have sex with him.

Two additional sexual harassment cases are pending for the television director.

David however appears to enjoy the press. “I’m used to lawsuits. It’s irritating … [but] it’s gotten me on the front page of TMZ,” he told Los Angeles Times last month. “I’ve engineered the villainous image of myself, because it helps. It’s a noisy brand.”

In regard to the lawsuits, David said “I never touched any of these women.”

 

 

 

 


