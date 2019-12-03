Experts continue recognizing Volvo cars and SUVs for being the best

A wide variety of auto experts have presented Volvo Cars with five more awards, adding to a winning streak unprecedented in the luxury carmaker’s almost century-long history.
This year MotorWeek, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA), Consumer Guide, and Chicago News gave Volvo high honors for the all-new S60 sedan as well as the XC90 and XC40 SUVs.
The all-new Volvo S60 luxury sedan won the 2019 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award for Best Sport Sedan. Since 1983 MotorWeek staff have been recognizing the cars and trucks they would like to have parked their driveways, or at least dream about owning if they won the lottery. They look at the factors mattering most to consumers – price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency.
The S60 is the first Volvo car made in America. It features all the design, technology and safety features found in the company’s award-winning XC90 and XC60 SUVs. The S60 is available via traditional purchase or lease, as well as Care by Volvo subscription.
The Midwest Automotive Media Association named the XC40 SUV its 2019 MAMA Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year. Based in Chicago, the MAMA consists of more than 240 journalists representing influential websites, news outlets, and social media channels across the country.
The 2019 XC90 and 2019 XC40 were named Consumer Guide Best Buys in the Premium Midsize Crossover/SUV and Premium Subcompact Crossover/SUV classes, respectively. Consumer Guide is one of the longest-running auto-review operations in the country. This is the fourth year in a row the XC90 has been named a Consumer Guide Best Buy, the 52-year-old organization’s highest ranking.
And finally, local weekly news source Chicago News named the XC40 its 2019 SUV/Crossover of the Year, the third consecutive year Volvo has been recognized. The XC40 is also available via traditional purchase or lease as well as Care by Volvo subscription
Volvo Cars has completed its product refresh begun in 2015 and now has the youngest lineup in the industry. Along the way these new SUVs, sedans and wagons have collectively earned hundreds of awards from around the world, including 2018 World Car of the Year (XC60), 2018 and 2016 North American Utility of the Year (XC60, XC90) 2018 European Car of the Year (XC40) and 2016 Motor Trend SUV of the Year (XC90).