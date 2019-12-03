December 3, 2019

Five injured in road collision

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Five people were injured in a traffic accident on Monday on the road to Paphos airport, police said.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was driving in the direction of Paphos near Achelia when the cars in front of him stopped.

The man, a resident of Paphos, failed to stop and hit the car in front, which in turn crashed into the barricade. The 30-year-old’s car continued its course, hitting a second car, police said.

The driver of the second car, a 26-year-old woman who was pregnant, had a man and an eight-month-old infant as passengers.

All involved in the accident were injured and taken to Paphos hospital’s A&E department.

The pregnant woman, who sustained external injuries, was treated in the orthopedic ward.

Doctors said the infant sustained a head injury while a 28-year-old man was only slightly injured.


