December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Global study finds Cyprus kids below average at reading, maths and science

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyprus has scored badly in reading, but has steadily improved in maths and science, according to an international education survey published on Tuesday.

The report was published by the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) took into account data from the year 2018 and compared it to that collected in 2015.

As far as reading scores are concerned, Cyprus has worse results than in 2015, having scored 424 points compared to 442 then.

However, maths and science scores have slightly improved, with the first one recording 451 points in 2018 up from 437 in 2015 and the latter scoring 439 points compared to 433.

Cyprus’ average score in reading, maths and science were lower than the average of the 79 countries which took part in the project.

Eastern Asian countries dominated the table, with China’s students from the regions of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang outperforming by a large margin all the other countries.

Singapore came second after topping the chart in 2015, while Estonia was Europe’s best performer.

Pisa is a triennial international survey which aims to evaluate education systems worldwide by testing the skills and knowledge of 15-year-olds.

In 2018, 600,000 students representing about 32 million 15-year-olds in the world took the two-hour test.


