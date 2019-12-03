December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek Cypriot woman remains in custody in the north after child taken away

By Evie Andreou00
Kyrenia

A 32-year-old Greek Cypriot woman who has been living in the north for several years, remains in detention in the north after trying to jump off a building in Kyrenia seeking to end her life.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Annoula Demetriou was arrested on Monday evening after being convinced not to jump off the fourth floor of the building. She was taken to court that ordered for her three-day detention.

She was reportedly trying to end her life after her boyfriend left her. After her arrest, it emerged that she has been living illegally in the north since 2015, the papers said. The woman reportedly told court that her ex-husband was abusing her and her son and for that reason she took him and escaped to the north. The boy is reportedly now seven years old.

Demetriou told Alpha TV some two weeks ago that she had married a Turkish national who, a few years after the birth of their son, left them and went back to Turkey.

She said she could not leave the north because now a court case is pending against her for the abduction of minor after she tried to cross to the south with her son, who was taken away from her and she is now not allowed to see him. Her ex-husband, she said, was making all arrangements to take the boy with him to Turkey.

Demetriou also said she was in a dire financial situation and had sought assistance from authorities on both sides without any response.

She said her family and her brother who is an archimandrite, cut her off after her decision to marry a Turk.

 


Related posts

British teenager details to court her rape by Israeli tourists

Staff Reporter

Cypriot billionaire ordered to pay damages over sexual harassment

Gina Agapiou

The good, the bad and the ugly of advertising

Eleni Philippou

Five injured in road collision

Annette Chrysostomou

New ministers sworn in

George Psyllides

Israeli owner of ‘spy van’ says he is targeted because of ethnicity

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign