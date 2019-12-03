December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Hellenic launches tech seminars for customers

By Evie Andreou00

Hellenic Bank on Tuesday announced it has launched a series of seminars to brief its customers on the digital services it offers.

The bank said the first seminars took place in some of its outlets in Nicosia and Limassol, where staff briefed customers on all the digital means at their disposal such as Web Banking and the Mobile App in addition to ΑΤΜs.

The seminars aim to familiarise the bank’s customers with its digital services so they can receive a faster and better service and also take advantage of all the benefits that new technologies offer, the bank said.

The educational afternoon, Hellenic Bank said, was the first in a series of actions planned to reduce the gap created by rapid technological evolution among members of the public who have digital skills and those who have not yet acquired such skills, especially the elderly.

The bank plans on organising more seminars for its customers also in the other districts.

“By organising a training afternoon, Hellenic Bank is leading the way. Customer education in digital service is one of the biggest challenges faced by the banking organisations worldwide, as digitisation of the banking sector is inevitable. In this context, educating our customers on the use of new technologies is a top priority,” said Retail Operations Manager at Hellenic Bank Katina Siakalli.


