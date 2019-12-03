December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

ISOP hosts successful Winter Fair

By Press Release01

On Saturday November 23 the International School of Paphos (ISOP) parents-teachers association organised a very successful International Winter Fair with more than 1,000 guests attending. The main yard of the school was filled with 100 different stalls from different countries expressing the multicultural mood of the event. There was a live link by Rock FM where the students of the school took park in presenting the entertainment programme which was filled with a lot of dance and singing shows.

The event is organised every year and it is dedicated to charity.

“We are happy to see more and more people joining us every year and contributing to make this a big success,” said the president of the ISOP PTA Stella Luizinho.

“We are always happy to welcome to the International School of Paphos the children and the families of the wider community of Paphos so as to share with us a beautiful event with such a good cause inspiring it,” head of school Dr Olympiou said in her short speech.

Parents, students and teachers organised enticing stalls with food, games, books and other interesting products either from the country of their origin or by using their imagination.

 

 

 


