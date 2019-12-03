December 3, 2019

It's all about Eve

Well-known actors Gillian Anderson and Lily James lead in All About Eve, a London West End production to be broadcast live in Cyprus this month.

All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing, a legend and true star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But Eve proves to be not all that she seems. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old

The play is adapted from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L Mankiewicz and the play The Wisdom of Eve by Mary Orr. Van Hove directs this new stage version with set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons’ sound design.

The NT live broadcast will be screened at Rialto Theatre and THOC Theatre on December 10 with screenings starting 8pm. The performance will be in English with subtitles in Greek and Turkish at THOC Theatre and Greek and English at Rialto.

 

All About Eve

NT live broadcast with actors Lily James and Gillian Anderson. December 10. THOC Theatre, Nicosia. €6-10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €8-10. 8pm


