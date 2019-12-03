December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Neapolis tackles business challenges with digital expertise company

By Press Release01

Neapolis University of Paphos aims at academic excellence, deepening the interconnection between its curricula with the business world and responding to market needs, enhances its extroversion and expands its partnerships with businesses, organisations and institutions.

In the framework of this effort, Neapolis Paphos University and Nexxie Group have formalised their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed by Savvas Hatzichristofi, associate professor of computer science on behalf of the university and Charis Demetriou, CEO of Nexxie Group.

During the meeting the two parties discussed the emerging challenges of today’s entrepreneurial environment, the technological developments and expressed the common position that there is a need for the academic and business world to cooperate as a precondition for further growth and development.

Nexxie Group is an international group of companies offering digital solutions and services for all its clients, based in Paphos. The cooperation of the two partners refers to the participation of Nexxie Group in the European project ‘Liaison Offices with the Labour Market’, implemented by Neapolis Paphos University for students’ placement purposes. It also promotes joint actions, such as organising events that will simultaneously highlight the academic work of the Neapolis University and the level of services provided by Nexxie Group.


Related posts

ISOP hosts successful Winter Fair

Press Release

Akel, President continue spat over student exams strike

Annette Chrysostomou

High school students walk out of lessons (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Psem calls on students to walk out of classes Thursday

Gina Agapiou

UNic at forefront of next generation of cryptocurrency expertise

Press Release

EU offering scholarships for high school education abroad

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign