December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New ministers sworn in

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades called on his cabinet on Tuesday to push the reforms introduced by the government, as four new ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at the presidential palace.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, and Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos are expected to officially take office later Tuesday.

The president also appointed a new government spokesman, lawyer Kyriacos Kousios, and deputy spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas.

In his speech after the ceremony, Anastasiades asked his ministers for hard work, perseverance, determination, and political will.

The president also emphasised the need for a number of reforms to be implemented.

He urged ministers to intensify their efforts to complete the implementation of the health scheme, justice reforms, modernisation of public administration, and local authority reform.


