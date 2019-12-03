December 3, 2019

Outrage over collapse of school being built in Kyrenia

By Gina Agapiou
The collapsed frame of the building in Kyrenia

Turkish Cypriots are demanding explanations for Saturday’s collapse of a school being built in Kyrenia which injured five workers, newspapers in the north said on Monday.

The five injured workers remain in hospital but their condition is not serious.

Afrika newspaper said there was widespread anger over the building’s collapse while Halkin Sesi said the people responsible for the incident must be identified.

The construction manager Dervis Tandogan told Yeniduzen on Monday that the workers were rushing to finish construction by February, a very tight deadline for such a project, so the school can operate at once.

A movement calling itself Independent Road called for the implementation of safety measures in the workplace and blamed the “government” for failing to inspect the building and construction conditions.

Jaffer Gyurjfajer, the head of the contractors’ association, asked for an investigation by the chamber of engineers and said those responsible must be found.

The ‘education ministry’ said responsibility falls under the ‘department of public works’. and denied any association with the incident.

The Republican Turkish Party and the Democratic Turkish Party both called for the incident to be investigated but said the construction of the school must be completed. Kyrenia faces a serious problem in terms of its growing population and a lack of schools to accommodate students.

 


