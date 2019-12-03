December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prisoners to stage two shows of play after festival success

By Gina Agapiou00

Prisoners will stage two theatre performances of The Heirs in Nicosia this month to raise money for their welfare fund following their success in the 32st Pancyprian amateur theatre festival.

The group came second last week in the festival, hosted by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc), where the first and second male lead actor awards going to Phaedon Michaelides and Tasos Antoniou from the prison. A total of 37 theatre groups participated in the festival from Cyprus and abroad.

The department of prisons congratulated the prisoners on their creative progress and said the last five years have seen investment in the education of prisoners.

“Theatre is education, it is the aesthetic expression of culture, where there is no discrimination,” said an announcement.

The Heirs was written by Michalis Pitsillides and directed by Zoe Kyprianou.

Prisoners will perform it at Latsia Municipal Theatre on December 9 at 8pm and at Thoc on December 12 at 8.30pm.

Tickets are €5 for the first performance, while Thoc will pay the group €1,000 and offer free entrance for the second.

For more information and reservations Tel: 22 406106


Related posts

Careers fair to be held for refugees

Gina Agapiou

It’s all about Eve

Eleni Philippou

Akel leader blasts Anastasiades government as incompetent, dangerous

Staff Reporter

New ministers pledge to carry on the work of predecessors

George Psyllides

Global study finds Cyprus kids below average at reading, maths and science

Jonathan Shkurko

Greek Cypriot woman remains in custody in the north after child taken away

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign