December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spare parts stolen from container

By George Psyllides00
File photo

Paphos police are investigating the theft of car parts worth €13,600 from the Akoursos area on Monday evening.

According to police, the items were stolen from a container on a plot of land belonging to a 49-year-old man.

Among the stolen objects were gearboxes, truck springs, tree trimmers and lorry parts.

The Investigation led to a 29-year-old man against whom an arrest warrant was issued.

He and three other people who allegedly collaborated with him are being sought, police said.


