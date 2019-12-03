The good, the bad and the ugly of advertising

If you are on the hunt for something different to the usual events, this upcoming film show experience certainly sounds to unique. The Night of the AdEaters is an evening dedicated to the funny, hilarious and ridiculous advertisements to have come out.

Over the last 38 years, The Night of the AdEaters has become an unmissable event for lovers of advertising all over the world. Forget the commercial side of advertising, all too often aggressive, repetitive or intrusive, this event is all about the fun, fanfare, and great mini-films.

“For one night, let yourself be overwhelmed by a tsunami of commercials from the most remote corners of the planet; deliriously creative, aesthetic, exotic, moving, sometimes very kitsch, and especially funny,” say the organisers.

The evening will be a celebration of creative advertising from around the globe, highlighting the best and the worst. “At The Night of the AdEaters we laugh out loud, we shout, we applaud, we whistle, we might even cry. The Night of the AdEaters has, since its humble beginnings, been an extraordinary UFO walking a tightrope between advertising and show. It’s a concept so far unclassifiable – and kudos for that, especially on a planet always more and more ground down by the ordinary served with a side of mundane!”

For those who have yet to discover the event, it’s rather like an all-night commercial film made by truly passionate advertising and film lovers who have added their own spice to the mix by adding patience, plus a whole lot of love. The night, with a whole lot going on, will be a long but exciting one.

The event will begin at 7pm at Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia, welcoming in guests until 8pm. After the opening ceremony, the first part of the night will take place followed by a food and drinks break at 9.30pm. The fun will continue for another hour and at 11.45pm there will be another short break. From midnight to 1am the third and final part of the event will occur. The event’s agenda is mysterious yet it is a breath of fresh air amidst the season’s cultural scene.

Put everything you know about advertising aside because The Night of the AdEaters is ready to offer the good, the bad the ugly.

The Night of the AdEaters

Event with screenings and more about funny ads, the best and the worse. December 5. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm-1am. €25-75. www.soldoutticketbox.com/the-night-of-the-ad-eaters/