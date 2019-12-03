December 3, 2019

Thieves steal a tonne of avocados

By Annette Chrysostomou
Avocados worth around €2,500 were stolen from a field in Kouklia, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old owner of the land with 80 avocado trees told police that 1,000 kilos of the fruit went missing.

Police officers found that the perpetrators had entered from the north end of the field where the fence is low and access is easy.

The owner said he does not suspect anybody.


