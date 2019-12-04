December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bomb scare at Nicosia school

By Staff Reporter00

American Academy in Nicosia was evacuated around noon after the school received a call that a bomb had been placed on its premises.

Police evacuated the school and blocked the road leading to the school.

The search is still underway.

 


Staff Reporter

