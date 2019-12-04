December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Burger King to open outlet in north

By Evie Andreou00

Fast food chain Burger King has officially launched operations in the north according to reports in the Turkish media.

According to CCN Turk and other Turkish media outlets, Burger King is opening its first restaurant on the motorway between Nicosia and Kyrenia.

The reports have hailed the development as a success in breaking the embargo imposed in the north by the Greek Cypriots.

The papers said that US fast food franchise chain Burger King had opened its first restaurant in the north under its own brand name in 1999 but was pressured by the Greek Cypriots to change it to Burger City. The logo resembled that of the original brand.

Following long negotiations, however, the US giant’s official brand will hang for the very first time over its new restaurant on the Nicosia-Kyrenia highway, reports said.

 


Related posts

Commissioners for environment and mountain development sworn in

George Psyllides

Christmas packages for Nicosia’s needy children

Gina Agapiou

Duty-free tobacco arrest

Jonathan Shkurko

Cataract surgeries second lowest in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Fallen Greek soldiers returning home after 45 years

Staff Reporter

Police thank public for identifying would-be church burglar

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign