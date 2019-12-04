December 4, 2019

Car thief arrested after crash

By Jonathan Shkurko

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 01:25am on Wednesday outside Paphos after he stole a car and crashed it shortly after.

According to police, the theft took place in the village of Inia while the vehicle was parked outside the house of a relative of the owner.

The owner saw the thief, who managed to escape nevertheless.

However, shortly afterwards, police officers were alerted that the car was found nearby stopped near a traffic light, as the thief had crashed it.

The man was arrested and taken in custody.


