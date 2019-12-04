Cataract surgeries second lowest in EU

December 4, 2019

Cyprus has the second-lowest number of cataract surgeries in the EU as a proportion of the population, newly released Eurostat figures show.

The number is up from 257 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2014 to 303 in 2017, but still only Ireland has less surgeries, 241 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cataract surgeries were conducted 4.7 million times in 2017 across the EU member states. In 13 countries across the EU, cataract surgeries were performed 1,000 times or more per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017, peaking at 1,400 times per 100,000 persons in Portugal (2015 data), followed by 1,300 each in Austria, France, Czechia and Latvia.

According to Harvard health publishing, cataract surgery—which involves removing the eye’s clouded lens and replacing it with a clear synthetic version—once required several days in the hospital and a long recovery period. Today it is performed under local anesthesia on an outpatient basis, and people are back to their normal lives within days. The success rate is high, and the rate of vision-threatening complications is relatively low.

 


