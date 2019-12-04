December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christmas packages for Nicosia’s needy children

By Gina Agapiou00

Nicosia municipality announced on Wednesday it will give out 558 gift and food packages to primary school pupils in need in time for Christmas.

The mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, will give the packages to the headteachers on Thursday at 12pm at Athienitis supermarket at the Nicosia Mall.

“The aim of the packages is to cover the needs of 558 children and their families in food and entertainment for the Christmas period,” said the municipality on Wednesday.

In a separate development with a Christmas theme, the Cyprus Hotel Association announced on Wednesday that it has prepared Christmas hotel package offers in selected hotels around Cyprus for the holiday period.

For more information on the hotels’ offers http://pasyxe.com/christmasoffers/.

 

 


Related posts

Duty-free tobacco arrest

Jonathan Shkurko

Cataract surgeries second lowest in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Fallen Greek soldiers returning home after 45 years

Staff Reporter

Police thank public for identifying would-be church burglar

Annette Chrysostomou

Car thief arrested after crash

Jonathan Shkurko

Home owners association leaps to defence of Estia scheme

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign