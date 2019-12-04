December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Duty-free tobacco arrest

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

 

Police found an illegal quantity of duty-free tobacco during a car search in Larnaca on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old driver was carrying over 120 cartons of cigarettes and a large quantity of loose tobacco, both appearing to be duty-free.

The man was immediately arrested, while the seized tobacco products were handed over to Customs Department officials who will be further investigating the case.


