Jesus double gives Man City much-needed win at Burnley

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus struck twice and Rodri scored a screamer in a confident 4-1 win at Burnley on Tuesday as the champions showed signs they may be able to keep the Premier League title race alive.

The victory brings Pep Guardiola’s side, who had drawn at Newcastle United on Saturday, back within eight points of leaders Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

Jesus, who had an early effort ruled offside, eased City’s nerves with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner in the 24th minute after a swift exchange of passes ending with David Silva threading the ball to the Brazilian.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva created the second for Jesus five minutes after the break with a cross to the back post which the striker, who had not scored in his previous 10 games for club and country, met with a clinical finish.

The outcome, never truly in doubt, was assured in the 68th minute when a blocked shot from David Silva fell to Rodri on the edge of the box and the Spanish midfielder blasted a thundering, unstoppable drive past goalkeeper Nick Pope to make it 3-0.

City substitute Riyad Mahrez made it four, three minutes from the end, with a low shot from the edge of the box but Guardiola will be disappointed that his team allowed Robbie Brady a late consolation goal for the home side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crystal Palace launched a new era in Premier League broadcasting streamed by Amazon Prime as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Selhurst Park despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp delivered the winner in the 76th minute to punish a lacklustre Bournemouth side who played with a one-man advantage from the 19th minute when Palace defender Mamadou Sakho was red-carded.

While it was a great night for Palace, who moved fifth, retail giant Amazon Prime’s first live stream of a Premier League game would have had viewers clicking off to continue their online Christmas shopping, especially in the first half.

The only talking point was Sakho’s out-of-control attempted clearance that left Bournemouth’s Adam Smith in a heap near the touchline.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s defensive problems worsened soon afterwards when Patrick van Aanholt appeared to overstretch his hamstring and was replaced by eventual match-winner Schlupp.

Bournemouth, who have now lost four consecutive games, failed to capitalise on their extra man though and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was hardly troubled.

Palace’s fans at least kept up a noisy chorus to enliven the first Amazon stream and they were rewarded in the 76th minute when Schlupp advanced unopposed down the left and fired a powerful left-foot shot through keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Palace almost made it 2-0 when James McArthur’s dipping shot was turned away by Ramsdale.

Amazon paid 90 million pounds ($115 million) to show 20 Premier League games for three seasons — the first time a streaming service has broadcast English top-flight football.

As part of the coverage, viewers who subscribe to its Prime service can watch every one of this week’s 15th round of games — the first time at least one game in a round of fixtures has not been screened live by a television channel. (