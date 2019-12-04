December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nationwide campaign underway to attract domestic tourists to Paphos

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos Harbour

An online campaign to promote the district of Paphos to domestic tourists is currently underway.

“This online presence is to promote Paphos in the Cypriot market for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said a spokesman for the Paphos regional board of tourism.

“Apart from the very attractive accommodation packages for all categories of tourist accommodation, there are rich programmes for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the archaeological sites and other places of interest in Paphos, as well as visit villages, unique churches and monasteries and taste culinary creations, he added.

“Paphos also promises a traditional, warm and relaxing Christmas this year and welcomes everyone to every hospitable corner of the district.”

Despite winter closures, around 12,000 tourist beds in Paphos will remain available to accommodate 250,000 visitors between December and March, according to the tourism board.

For the corresponding period of 2018-2019, Paphos attracted around 180,000 visitors.


Related posts

Bomb scare at Nicosia school

Staff Reporter

BirdLife adds voice to EU criticism of Cyprus’ record on nature protection

Nick Theodoulou

Burger King to open outlet in north

Evie Andreou

Commissioners for environment and mountain development sworn in

George Psyllides

Christmas packages for Nicosia’s needy children

Gina Agapiou

Duty-free tobacco arrest

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign