December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Open day at UCLan Larnaca

By Press Release00
UCLan Cyprus invites you on an Open Day! The Open Day will take place on Wednesday, December 11 at UCLan Cyprus campus, Larnaca, from 4pm to 7pm.

Open Days give potential students the chance to find out more about the opportunities and benefits of choosing the British University of Cyprus and explore our award-winning campus and state-of-the-art facilities.

During the Open Day, you will have the chance to complete the Hogan Professional Career Test in order to discover your ideal path based on your personality and characteristics.

Our experienced academics and professional staff will be available to provide all information regarding studies at UCLan Cyprus, such as available programmes of study for January intake, future career opportunities, scholarships, accommodation and student life.

Our volunteers will also be on the spot, in order to give you a real feel of Larnaca’s student life.

We look forward to welcoming you to UCLan Cyprus campus to experience our award-winning facilities and new student accommodation.

For more information, please contact UCLan Cyprus at [email protected] or by phone at 24-694000.


