December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police chief highlights progress on animal welfare

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Public have been urged to report incidents of animal cruelty to the police

Cyprus police chief Kypros Michailides praised the collaboration between the police force and Animal Party Cyprus (APC), following a meeting with party leader Kyriacos Kyriacou on Wednesday.

He said the efficient mutual cooperation between the police force and the APC has resulted in several cases involving animal mistreatment being successfully dealt with.

Michailides said that, since 2014, there has been at least one police officer in each district in Cyprus who acts as a liaison between the police and the APC and who is responsible for coordinating animal welfare related police work between different departments.

He also had words of praise for the planned special force which will be established to monitor and handle cases of animal abuse around the country.

“The collaboration with APC has been a very fruitful one,” he said. “We have organised several workshops together to be better prepared to face cases in which animals are being mistreated.”

Kyriacou praised the police’s determination to crack down on illegal activities regarding animal welfare.

He also urged the public to step up their efforts in protecting animals.

“People should not be afraid to report incidents to the police, even anonymously, as we have to improve our effort as a country in the way we treat animals,” he said.

Animal welfare issues are part of how a country’s culture is judged he said.

He said the APC will be in constant contact with the police.


