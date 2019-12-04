December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police thank public for identifying would-be church burglar

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police early on Wednesday arrested a man for trying to break into a church in Nicosia after they had sought the help of the public to identify him.

A church warden reported to police that on Monday, at around 4.10pm, an unknown intruder entered the church but fled without stealing anything when the alarm sounded.

Video footage from the scene was released by police on Tuesday.

Following the release of the material, the person was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Nicosia.

A warrant was obtained and he was arrested.

Police in a statement thanked the members of the public who helped to identify the suspect.

 


Related posts

Car thief arrested after crash

Jonathan Shkurko

Home owners association leaps to defence of Estia scheme

Nick Theodoulou

Turkish foreign ministry says Cyprus should not have an EEZ

Evie Andreou

Cyprus records high abortion, low birth rates

Jonathan Shkurko

Aristo Developers accuse critics of a witch hunt

Elias Hazou

Party interests, expediencies said behind proposed mergers

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign