December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police to shave 2.5 hours off working week

By George Psyllides0351

Parliament on Friday is expected to approve a bill that will gradually reduce work hours in the police force from 40 a week to 37.5, in line with the rest of the civil service.

The bill, a long-standing demand by officers, is expected to pass unanimously.

It provides for the gradual reduction in hours starting next year by 30 minutes, and an hour each in the following two years.

The justice ministry assured parliament that any problems that may arise will be resolved.

Disy MP Demetris Demetriou said this was a labour and human issue but it was an important juncture for the Cypriot police force.

Edek MP Costis Efstathiou said the force will be given all the help they needed because they deserved it.

“Members of the police force also need equal treatment,” he said.


