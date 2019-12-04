December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The Mediterranean Sea at the heart of a dance performance

By Eleni Philippou00

The Mediterranean Sea is the subject of dance group Diastasi’s new work entitled Mare Nostrum. Four choreographers, Eleni O’Keef, Nadina Loizidou, Maria Mesi and Christina Iliadou, will present their view on it on stage through dance and movement on December 10 and 11.

The music is by several notable composers such as Max Richter, Omar Faruk, Brian Keane, Angelo Branduardi, Mikael Karlsson, Abel Korzeniowski and Cypriot composer Andrea Giorgallis, who wrote music specifically for the performance.

The dance group with 17 dancers and actor Thanasis Ioannou will unite their movement by sketching the multifaceted and colourful Mediterranean through light, sound, motion and image on the stage of Pattihio Theatre, Limassol.

Diastasis Dance group has been staging dance works in Limassol since its formation in 1984. During its 29 years of existence, it has produced dozens of performances both exclusively as a group and with the coexistence of other parts of the Diastasis.

The Dance Group has also participated in many festivals in various parts of the world and has performed at some of the major theatres such as the Atticus Conservatory, the Palais de Congress and the Unesco Theatre in Paris, the Imperial Theatre and the Hermitage Museum Theater in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin Theatre, the London Palladium, and the Royal Theatre in London and many other theaters in various cities around the world such as Washington, New York, Chicago, Havana, Shanghai, Beirut and Tel Aviv.

 

Mare Nostrum

Dance performance focusing on the Mediterranean Sea by dance group Diastasis. December 10-11. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €13-17


Related posts

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra tunes up for December

Eleni Philippou

Prisoners to stage two shows of play after festival success

Gina Agapiou

It’s all about Eve

Eleni Philippou

Take a journey into the secret world of chocolate

Alix Norman

The good, the bad and the ugly of advertising

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Frozen II **

Preston Wilder
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign