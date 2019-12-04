December 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Woman died after being run over by her own car, police believe

By Press Association00
Greater Manchester Police are investigating and said there is a "suggestion that the woman was driving the car herself before she lost control of the vehicle and fell out". The car is believed to have subsequently reversed over her

A woman who died after a collision with a Ford Fiesta may have run herself over, police believe.

Officers were called to Clarence Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester, at around 11.30am on Tuesday to reports of a woman in her late 60s being seriously injured in a crash.

She was taken to hospital but died hours later.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating and said there is a “suggestion that the woman was driving the car herself before she lost control of the vehicle and fell out”.

The car is believed to have subsequently reversed over her.

Sergeant Andrew Page, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This incident appears to have come as a result of an incredibly tragic set of circumstances and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman who passed away.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist us to please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1110 of 3 December 2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.


Related posts

Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

Reuters News Service

‘Nasty’, ‘two-faced’, ‘brain dead’: Nato pulls off summit despite insults

Reuters News Service

China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

Reuters News Service

Division pervades Nato as the ‘brain dead’ meet the ‘delinquent’

Reuters News Service

UK’s Johnson says he met Trump, avoids answering why no photo together

Reuters News Service

Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign