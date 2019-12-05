A movie for Human Rights Day

December 5, 2019

Human Rights Day is marked every year on 10 December, that being the date when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. With this in mind, the Europe Direct Information Centre Nicosia is organising a movie screening on December 13, on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

A free screening of Facing the Dragon, a gripping documentary on Afghanistan, will take place at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia. The screening will be in collaboration with the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research, the Embassy of the Netherlands, European Commission Representation in Cyprus and The Home Café. It will be followed by a panel discussion with the participation of Zelia Gregoriou and Yetin Arslan, and a live performance by the Amalgamation Choir.

The film will be shown in Dari (its original language), with English subtitles. In this 80-minute documentary, filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi joins two awe-inspiring women on the front lines in Afghanistan: Nilofar, a successful doctor turned member of Parliament, driven by her mission to secure peace and well-being for women; and Shakila, a top investigative journalist committed to exposing the truth about what is happening in her troubled country. Under increasing threats of violence, these two women are forced to choose between their sense of duty and love for Afghanistan, and the safety of their families.

Facing the Dragon played at the 2018 Human Rights Watch Film Festival where it won the Nestor Almendros award for courage in filmmaking, thus fitting perfectly with the theme of the event.

 

Facing the Dragon

Film screening, panel discussion and a live performance. On the occasion of Human Rights Day. December 13. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. With English subtitles


