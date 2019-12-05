December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant & Bar Review

Bar review: TGI Fridays, Paphos Mall

By Bejay Browne01

Paphos Mall has a number of fast food eateries and restaurants to rest weary feet and recharge while shopping, or enjoy a meal or drink before watching a movie. A good place for the latter is TGI Fridays.

The themed restaurant, as with all in the chain, features a specialised menu and full bar service.

Open for lunch, dinner and drinks, the menu includes, salads, appetizers, pastas and signature dishes. There are a handful of desserts to choose from and they are generally large.

Staff are generally lovely, polite and welcoming but service can be rather hit and miss, depending on who serves you and how busy it is.

An outdoor terrace area to the rear of the restaurant is an added bonus, but is mostly used by smokers.

Experienced bar tenders prepare delicious signature cocktails including The Best Fridays’ margarita, mojito and fresh strawberry mule. Purple Reign gin and tonic and Limoncello gin and tonic are recent additions to the drinks menu, both are delicious and refreshing.

Soft drinks, fruit juices and non-alcoholic drinks include homemade lemonade and mango passion smoothie

The decor both inside and out is trademark TGI’s, with exposed ‘brick work’, a large bar and seats and banquets covered in red leather. Tables and chairs are placed in the middle of the restaurant whilst cosy booths are dotted along the sides. A couple of large TV screens show sporting events.

Overall, a visit here is value for money considering it’s in a prime location.

 

TGI Fridays

Where: Paphos Mall

When: Daily till 11pm

How much: Small bottle local wine €4.60, Beer from €3.60, Mojito €6.50, Purple Reign gin and tonic €7, Homemade lemonade €3.90

Contact: 26 600345


Related posts

Christmas by the sea

Eleni Philippou

Christmas celebrations to kick off in Paphos

Bejay Browne

The Mediterranean Sea at the heart of a dance performance

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra tunes up for December

Eleni Philippou

Prisoners to stage two shows of play after festival success

Gina Agapiou

It’s all about Eve

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign