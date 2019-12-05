Ceremonial, spectacular and humane!

The 9th Opap All Star Game taking place on December 14
Celebrating sports and life, Opap’s All Star Game under the slogan ‘I Play by the Rules – I Drive by the Rules’ will take place for the ninth consecutive year on Saturday, December 14, at the Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftheria Stadium. This year’s event will be commemorative, as it coincides with 50 years of OPAP’s operation in Cyprus and will offer a quality and innovative show.
“This is an event we co-organised with the Cyprus First Division which has gained the love of the public,” commented Opap Cyprus Managing Director Dimitris Aletraris.
He described the event as multifaceted, since in addition to the sports show and entertainment, it attempts every year to promote road safety practices. “This year’s event, in addition to marking the end of yet another exciting year for the sport, crowns a series of events for Opap’s 50 years in Cyprus. Opap Cyprus and the people of this country shared 50 creative years together. We will enjoy the outcome of this beneficial relationship again on the night of December 14, at the ninth OPAP All Star Game.
President of the Cyprus Basketball Federation Andreas Mouzouridis congratulated Opap Cyprus on its anniversary and thanked the company for its long-term cooperation and support of sports. He also confirmed that the 9th OPAP All Star Game will once again benefit sport and society, especially the youth.
The event will offer an impressive show with a game by top Cypriot and foreign basketball players, a three-point shot competition and the world-renowned Slovenian acrobats of the Dunkin D. Team. The entertainment programme will be presented by radio producer and journalist Petros Polychronidis, who will also present a version of TV’s Wheel of Fortune, during which prizes will be given.
In addition to music and dance by Antigoni Tasouri Dance Academy, popular artist Constantino Christoforou will make an appearance as will the Mesa Neighbourhood Philharmonic under the direction of Paraskevas Xanthos and Cypriot violinist Victoria Pastela, who will open the event with her violin playing.
Working with the One Dream One Wish organisation, the All Star Game will this year be held in memory of basketball player Neophytos Chandriotis.