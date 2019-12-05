Christmas celebrations to kick off in Paphos

The mayor of Paphos will switch on the Christmas lights on Friday, kicking off a programme of Christmas celebrations in the town, and the event will be marked with a free concert.

The illumination of the decorations and lights will take place at Kennedy Square in Paphos old town, at 7pm and the municipality philharmonic orchestra will provide music whhile the school of fine arts are also participating.

On Saturday, December 7, from 11am to 4pm, ‘Christmas Spirit’ will take place at the historic Ibrahim’s Khan (also known as the Hani), a restored building that was historically used as an inn, found in the heart of Paphos old town.

The family day out will offer various activities for both children and adults, including Santa Claus and the Elves, a magic show, an interactive Christmas Fairytale, Christmas crafts and songs, junior master chef and Christmas delicacies to purchase.

On Saturday, December 14, the Khan will also host a ‘Chocolate Factory’ which gets underway at 11am. There will be a chocolate workshop and fountain, wine-tasting, food and drinks and a wide array of festive children’s activities.

On Saturday, December 14, the public will be able to enjoy Christmas Carols performed by the municipality philharmonic orchestra from 11.30am in the commercial centre of the town.

The Paphos Santa Run will take place on Sunday December 15, and the municipality will hand out free Santa hats to all of those taking part in the event. Participants will gather at Paphos town hall to set off at 10.30am. There will be an entertainment programme with dancing and Christmas songs.

Last year around 500 adults and children took part, this year organisers are hoping that around 600 will participate. A number of charities will set up stalls in Kennedy Square and will be raising money for their individual causes by selling all sorts of items.

On Saturday, December 21 at 1pm at Pafou Chrysanthou Street, the Cyprus police force band will perform Christmas carols in a now established and popular annual event.

Sunday will see the municipality orchestra perform carols at 11am in the commercial centre.

A Paphos municipality conservatory concert will take place at Apostolos Pavlos and Varnavas church hall on Sunday, December 22 at 5pm and later on at 7pm, the ‘annual Christmas celebrations of Paphos municipality will be held at the Markideio Theatre at 7pm. It will include soloists, a choir and the municipality’s philharmonic orchestra.

At Kennedy Square on Saturday, December 28, there will be a presentation of traditional Cyprus customs of the Christmas 12-day period, plus a music and dance programme, It all gets underway at 11am.

On Tuesday, December 31, at 12 noon, the municipality orchestra will perform Christmas carols at the market.

And to conclude the celebrations, on Monday, January 6,from 9.30am onwards the ceremonial parade of the ‘Epiphany and Celebration of the Waters’ will take place along Posidonos Avenue, ending up at Paphos harbour.