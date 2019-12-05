December 5, 2019

Cybc chairman warns current employment regime unsustainable

The chairman of state broadcaster Cybc warned Thursday that the current employment regime in the organisation was unsustainable due to the existence of numerous workers on different terms.

Andreas Frangos told parliament that the board has submitted its proposal on the organisation’s restructuring to the interior ministry.

“The current regime cannot go on, it is stillborn,” he said, adding that the proposal they had submitted was not in the form of take or leave it.

Frangos said the board was in constant talks with the unions to find a consensual solution with the employees’ best interests in mind.

New employment plans must also be drawn up since the broadcaster currently relies on workers on ‘indefinite term’ contracts without advancement prospects or substantial pay rises, the minister said.

The proposal is based on a PwC study and lengthy consultations with department heads and staff.

The administration is looking to set up an organisation with between 220 and 240 permanent staff and do away with the current regime of having a large number of employees on a variety of employment terms.

CyBC currently employs 181 permanent staff and 186 on different contracts.

The plan is to fill the empty pool of permanent staff and empty the other one, perhaps through examinations.


