December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to petition The Hague to safeguard offshore rights (Updated)

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday Cyprus intended to seek legal recourse International Court of Justice at The Hague against Turkey over violations of the island’s exclusive economic zone.

Confirming earlier reports, Anastasiades said recourse to the Hague aimed to protect Cyprus’ sovereign rights.

“We have said that we will use every legal weapon, every international forum, every international organisation, to protect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and recourse to the Hague has that very purpose,” the president said.

Anastasiades said Cyprus had attempted to deliver a notice of its intentions to Turkey’s embassy in Athens but it was not accepted.

“So it was sent another way,” he said. “There is proof that it was received, so that gives (Cyprus) the right to recourse.”

Turkey disputes Cyprus ownership of fossil fuels in the area, arguing that Turkish Cypriots are entitled to a share of the resources. Ankara also has its own claims in the area.

Turkey has dispatched two drillships to conduct operations around Cyprus.

The move prompted the EU to suspend talks with Turkey on a comprehensive air transport agreement and to freeze any high-level dialogue with Ankara. The EU has also announced sanctions against those directly involved in the drilling.

In February 2018, a drillship leased by Italian energy firm ENI was prevented from reaching a drilling target southeast of the island.

The vessel was blocked by Turkish warships, on the pretext they were conducting war games in the area. After a two-week standoff, the drillship withdrew and returned to port. ENI cancelled the operation.

 


