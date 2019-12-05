December 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Highway closed between Larnaca and Paralimni

By Annette Chrysostomou024

Due to a traffic accident which happened around 8.30am on Thursday, both lanes of the Larnaca – Paralimni motorway have been closed near Liopetri.

Traffic is being directed via the Ayia Thekla exit.

According to first reports, two cars were involved in the crash. The drivers were reportedly taken to Famagusta general hospital.


